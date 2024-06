The shutdown between Wellington and Back Bay dragged down service for the Orange Line this week while slow zones plagued the remaining open stretches.

The rest of the lines were speedier, but service isn't anywhere near the level the MBTA was offering before the pandemic.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Grade: C

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Alerts: The Orange Line between Wellington and Back Bay won't come back online until Thursday.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Red Line between Alewife and Harvard will be shut down this weekend.