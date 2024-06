πŸ’Northeastern University wants to tear down Matthews Arena, 114-year-old sports center that was once home to the Celtics and Bruins. (WCVB)

The school wants to replace it with a new sports facility.

πŸŽ“ Activists behind the ballot question to end the MCAS test graduation requirement collected twice the number of signatures needed to go before voters. (Herald)

✈️ The new face of Boston-based private jet company Sentient Jet: Gronk. (BBJ)

After his guilty verdict, former president Donald Trump's campaign donations website crashed and Washington lawmakers warned of unrest and possible reprisals.