📅 Weekender
Friday
🎶 Boston Calling 2024 kicks off Friday with performances from Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges and Renee Rapp. (Here's what to expect.)
- Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio play Saturday. The Killers, Hozier and Megan Thee Stallion are Sunday.
👟 If you like cheesecake and need friends, hop into the "Make Friends After College" group's walk from Harvard Square all the way to the Cheesecake Factory in Cambridge, 6pm-11pm.
🎤 Boston-based comic Nora Panahi hosts the 2024 AAPI Comedy Festival at Rozzie Square Theater, 7:30pm.
- There's also a 9pm show and a Saturday show at 8pm.
Saturday
🎉 The Charles River Speedway hosts the "Let's Spritz" patio party, 2pm-5pm.
- Includes live music, three patio spritz bars and a sangria spritz from Super Bien.
🥨 Try an assortment of knishes and snacks at Michael's Deli in Brookline, a spot the late Anthony Bourdain had visited.
Sunday
🪷 Learn how to make a succulent planter out of a wine bottle at Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge.
📖 Daniel Handler (AKA Lemony Snicket) discusses his new book, "And Then? And Then? What Else?" at the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge.
🌱
🌱
