📅 Weekender

Friday

🎶 Boston Calling 2024 kicks off Friday with performances from Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges and Renee Rapp. (Here's what to expect.)

Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio play Saturday. The Killers, Hozier and Megan Thee Stallion are Sunday.

👟 If you like cheesecake and need friends, hop into the "Make Friends After College" group's walk from Harvard Square all the way to the Cheesecake Factory in Cambridge, 6pm-11pm.

🎤 Boston-based comic Nora Panahi hosts the 2024 AAPI Comedy Festival at Rozzie Square Theater, 7:30pm.

There's also a 9pm show and a Saturday show at 8pm.

Saturday

🎉 The Charles River Speedway hosts the "Let's Spritz" patio party, 2pm-5pm.

Includes live music, three patio spritz bars and a sangria spritz from Super Bien.

🥨 Try an assortment of knishes and snacks at Michael's Deli in Brookline, a spot the late Anthony Bourdain had visited.

Sunday

🪷 Learn how to make a succulent planter out of a wine bottle at Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge.

📖 Daniel Handler (AKA Lemony Snicket) discusses his new book, "And Then? And Then? What Else?" at the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge.

Share the calendar with an events buddy