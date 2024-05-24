🔙BTMU: Sharks and waterslides, but not together

🎒A Boston middle school would close and two other schools would be combined under BPS's newest facilities plan. (WHDH)

🦈Marine animals showing signs of shark bites indicate that this summer could be a dangerous one for Mass. swimmers. (WCVB)

🛝 The region's largest waterpark, Hurricane Harbor New England, will open this weekend at Six Flags in Agawam. (MassLive)

🎟️ Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has joined the federal lawsuit against Ticketmaster parent Live Nation for stifling competition.