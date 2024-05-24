🔙BTMU: Sharks and waterslides, but not together
🎒A Boston middle school would close and two other schools would be combined under BPS's newest facilities plan. (WHDH)
🦈Marine animals showing signs of shark bites indicate that this summer could be a dangerous one for Mass. swimmers. (WCVB)
🛝 The region's largest waterpark, Hurricane Harbor New England, will open this weekend at Six Flags in Agawam. (MassLive)
🎟️ Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has joined the federal lawsuit against Ticketmaster parent Live Nation for stifling competition.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more