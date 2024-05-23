What to know about Memorial Day

Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start to summer and a long weekend for many, but the day is about more than cookouts, sales and patriotic parades.

Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.

It's observed on the last Monday of May and used to be on May 30 until 1971.

Don't say "Happy Memorial Day"

Reality check: Since Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the fallen, Wounded Warrior Project advises people say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."

The group said it's "not appropriate to thank a service member for their service on this day, as it is a day for remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

