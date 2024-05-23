1 hour ago - News

What to know about Memorial Day

Illustration of an American flag with the stars replaced by gravestones reminiscent of Arlington National Cemetery with a soldier standing over one of the stones

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start to summer and a long weekend for many, but the day is about more than cookouts, sales and patriotic parades.

Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.

  • It's observed on the last Monday of May and used to be on May 30 until 1971.

Don't say "Happy Memorial Day"

Reality check: Since Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the fallen, Wounded Warrior Project advises people say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."

  • The group said it's "not appropriate to thank a service member for their service on this day, as it is a day for remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

