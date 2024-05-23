What to know about Memorial Day
Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start to summer and a long weekend for many, but the day is about more than cookouts, sales and patriotic parades.
Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.
- It's observed on the last Monday of May and used to be on May 30 until 1971.
Don't say "Happy Memorial Day"
Reality check: Since Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the fallen, Wounded Warrior Project advises people say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."
- The group said it's "not appropriate to thank a service member for their service on this day, as it is a day for remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
