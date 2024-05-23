Paw-ston: The Aquarium's new chicks
Four new African penguin chicks have hatched at the New England Aquarium.
Why it matters: They are fuzzy little cuties.
- The oldest chick, a male, hatched March 21, followed by his sister about a week later. Two more chicks sprouted up in April.
What's next: The chicks will get acclimated to the the other penguins in the NEA's colony and go on exhibit as early as next month.
- Before their debut, each chick will get a new "educational or conservation tie," according to the aquarium.
