Paw-ston: The Aquarium's new chicks

Four penguin chicks
Penguin chicks come in a variety of sizes. Photo: Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium.

Four new African penguin chicks have hatched at the New England Aquarium.

Why it matters: They are fuzzy little cuties.

  • The oldest chick, a male, hatched March 21, followed by his sister about a week later. Two more chicks sprouted up in April.
A penguin gets weighed
One of the chicks gets a checkup. Photo: Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium.

What's next: The chicks will get acclimated to the the other penguins in the NEA's colony and go on exhibit as early as next month.

  • Before their debut, each chick will get a new "educational or conservation tie," according to the aquarium.
