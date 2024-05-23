🔙 BTMU: Hospital and media layoffs

Harvard rejected an effort from faculty members to grant degrees to 13 undergraduates involved in a protest encampment. (Crimson)

⚕ Tufts Medicine will lay off 174 administrative employees to cut costs. (WCVB)

The company runs Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

📺GBH Channel 2 TV programs "Greater Boston," "Basic Black" and "Talking Politics" have ceased production as GBH laid off 31 people amid a revenue shortfall. (GBH News)

👜 Someone tried to get into Boston City Hall with a gun, according to police. (Globe)

Council President Ruthzee Louijeune told the Globe a person forgot they had a gun in their purse.

🎶 Cambridge-based app-maker Suno raised $125 million for a generative AI music program. (Axios Pro)