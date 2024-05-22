🔙 Back That Mass Up: Celtics squeak by

🏀 The Celtics barely defeated the Indiana Pacers, 133-128, after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals stretched into overtime. (NBC Boston)

💰 The "millionaires' tax" implemented this tax season has already generated $1.8 billion this year for Massachusetts. (Globe)

That's $800 million more than what Gov. Maura Healey and lawmakers planned to spend from the tax revenue in fiscal 2024.

🎓 A group of Harvard faculty members voted to let 13 seniors who were disciplined for participating in the protest encampment get their degrees at commencement this week. (Boston.com)

Lyra Therapeutics, coming off an unsuccessful late-stage trial for a sinus drug, said the company is laying off 87 employees, or 75% of its workforce. (BBJ)