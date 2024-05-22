🍦 1 kookaberry cone to go
👋🏼 Steph here. I believe in ice cream all year round, but for those of you who wait for the temperatures to rise, let me recommend this treat.
The order: A kookaberry cone from Far Out Ice Cream at Time Out Market Boston.
- The employee described it as a mix of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.
The price: $6.95; the dairy-free version is $7.95.
The verdict: Tasty AF.
🌱
🌱
