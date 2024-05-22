3 hours ago - News

🍦 1 kookaberry cone to go

A "kookaberry cone" which is ice cream mixed with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, from Far Out Ice Cream at Time Out Market in Boston. The ice cream and cone are turned upside down and in a cup

It's ice cream weather. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

👋🏼 Steph here. I believe in ice cream all year round, but for those of you who wait for the temperatures to rise, let me recommend this treat.

The order: A kookaberry cone from Far Out Ice Cream at Time Out Market Boston.

  • The employee described it as a mix of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

The price: $6.95; the dairy-free version is $7.95.

The verdict: Tasty AF.

