🔙 Back That Mass Up: Pandemic dining losses stick

🦠 The Massachusetts Appeals Court dismissed a lawsuit by the owner of Davio's against its insurer over pandemic-related losses. (UHub)
- The court ruled the Italian steakhouse chain's "all risks" policy did not cover all risks, like having to close or limit service due to COVID-19.
GBH News' general manager, Pam Johnston, is stepping down at the end of the month. (Globe)
🫀 ICYMI: UMass Amherst professor Dmitry Kireev, armed with a three-year grant from the American Heart Association, is looking into creating a tattoo-like heart monitor. (BostInno)
