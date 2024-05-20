May 20, 2024 - News

🎤 The Best of Boston Calling winner

headshot
headshot
The Killers

The Killers close out Boston Calling on Sunday. Photo: Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

Brandon Flowers can head into Boston Calling satisfied this weekend, knowing The Killers are shining on in the hearts of Boston-area residents.

State of play: The Killers claimed the top spot in our Best of Boston Calling bracket, knocking out Young The Giant.

A bracket shows the best Boston Calling artist based on the 2024 lineup according to Axios Boston readers. The chart shows 16 initial matchups, with artists scheduled to perform at the festival.Leon Bridges and Megan thee Stallion were knocked out in Round 3, and Young The Giant lost in the final round, leaving The Killers as the winner.
Bracket: Axios Visuals

Steph's thought bubble: I knew the 2000s nostalgia runs deep, but to knock out Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges and Young The Giant? It's surprising (and a little disappointing).

  • Still, thanks as always for voting.
