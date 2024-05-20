🎤 The Best of Boston Calling winner

Brandon Flowers can head into Boston Calling satisfied this weekend, knowing The Killers are shining on in the hearts of Boston-area residents.

State of play: The Killers claimed the top spot in our Best of Boston Calling bracket, knocking out Young The Giant.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Steph's thought bubble: I knew the 2000s nostalgia runs deep, but to knock out Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges and Young The Giant? It's surprising (and a little disappointing).