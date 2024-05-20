May 20, 2024 - News

Planning for shore travel

headshot
headshot
cars cross a bridge

Cars cross the Bourne Bridge. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The good news if you're traveling to the Cape this summer: The bridges haven't shut down for repairs — yet.

  • The bad news: Traffic, lots of it.

The big picture: More than 120,000 vehicles cross the Bourne and Sagamore bridges daily during the summer months, per data from the Cape Cod Commission.

State of play: State crews gave the Bourne rotary, just south of the Bourne Bridge, a facelift, the Cape Cod Times reported.

  • That includes new entry and exit lane barriers to better direct traffic.

Yes, but: The changes will slightly alleviate traffic, not eliminate it altogether.

  • Rotaries "don't behave well under extremely high volumes," Shaun Handy, an assistant project development engineer at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, told the Times.

Follow the money: The route to the Cape is still toll-free, for now.

Catch up fast: Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt told WCVB in March officials aren't looking at new tolls as they figure out how to pay for the Bourne and Sagamore bridges' $4.5 billion replacement.

  • But officials haven't ruled them out, either.

Where you do have to pay: Entry/parking at beaches.

  • The National Parks are charging $15-25 for a pass, depending on whether you're a pedestrian or a car full of people.
  • Town beaches charge even more.

If you don't want to drive, the ferry gets from Boston to Provincetown quickly, starting at $76 a trip.

Plus: There are always the beaches closer to home in Nahant, Revere and Boston — if the bacteria levels aren't too high.

Tell your friends.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more