Planning for shore travel

The good news if you're traveling to the Cape this summer: The bridges haven't shut down for repairs — yet.
- The bad news: Traffic, lots of it.
The big picture: More than 120,000 vehicles cross the Bourne and Sagamore bridges daily during the summer months, per data from the Cape Cod Commission.
State of play: State crews gave the Bourne rotary, just south of the Bourne Bridge, a facelift, the Cape Cod Times reported.
- That includes new entry and exit lane barriers to better direct traffic.
Yes, but: The changes will slightly alleviate traffic, not eliminate it altogether.
- Rotaries "don't behave well under extremely high volumes," Shaun Handy, an assistant project development engineer at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, told the Times.
Follow the money: The route to the Cape is still toll-free, for now.
Catch up fast: Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt told WCVB in March officials aren't looking at new tolls as they figure out how to pay for the Bourne and Sagamore bridges' $4.5 billion replacement.
- But officials haven't ruled them out, either.
Where you do have to pay: Entry/parking at beaches.
- The National Parks are charging $15-25 for a pass, depending on whether you're a pedestrian or a car full of people.
- Town beaches charge even more.
If you don't want to drive, the ferry gets from Boston to Provincetown quickly, starting at $76 a trip.
Plus: There are always the beaches closer to home in Nahant, Revere and Boston — if the bacteria levels aren't too high.
