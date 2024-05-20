🔙 Back That Mass Up: Harvard protest fallout

🪧 Pro-Palestinian protesters at Harvard marched to university president Alan Garber's house Sunday demanding he reverse some penalties against students involved in the now-shuttered encampment on Harvard Yard. (Globe)

Protesters said Garber had agreed to start reinstatement proceedings for student protesters facing disciplinary action after they voluntarily dismantled the tents.

Harvard placed 32 students on probation, made five withdraw and prevented at least 14 from graduating, per the group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine.

🏒 Boston's unnamed Professional Women's Hockey League team won the first game of the inaugural championship series. (WBZ)

The Celtics will play the Pacers in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night. ( MassLive

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark's future in Boston is up in the air after the NHL playoffs loss. ( Herald

🫓 Someone dropped a bunch of pita bread, believed to be from Bob's Pita Market, on top of multiple cars in Roslindale. (UHub)