🔙BTMU: The hunt for Logan's boss

Former MBTA GM and state transportation chief Rich Davey is one of the finalists to take over MassPort, the quasi-public agency that runs Logan Airport. (BBJ)

The case against an Irish firefighter accused of raping a local woman is moving to a higher court. (Irish Times)

A Worcester teenager died from eating a high amount of chili powder extract, according to the autopsy report. (AP)

