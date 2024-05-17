🔙BTMU: The hunt for Logan's boss
Former MBTA GM and state transportation chief Rich Davey is one of the finalists to take over MassPort, the quasi-public agency that runs Logan Airport. (BBJ)
The case against an Irish firefighter accused of raping a local woman is moving to a higher court. (Irish Times)
A Worcester teenager died from eating a high amount of chili powder extract, according to the autopsy report. (AP)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more