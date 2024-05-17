36 mins ago - News

Best of Boston Calling, the finals

A bracket shows the best Boston Calling artist based on the 2024 lineup according to Axios Boston readers. The chart shows 16 initial matchups, with artists scheduled to perform at the festival.Leon Bridges and Megan thee Stallion were knocked out in Round 3, leaving Young The Giant to face off against The Killers for the top spot.
Bracket: Axios Visuals

It all comes down to this: Young The Giant versus The Killers.

The latest: Megan Thee Stallion and Leon Bridges were knocked out in Round 3, leaving only a California rock band beloved by indie rock fans and a slightly older Nevada rock band, beloved by "indie" fans.

You know the drill: Vote for the best Boston Calling artist using the link below.

  • Voting is open until 3pm today.

Steph's thought bubble: This last round had just 96 votes, just over half as many as we did for Round 1. Megan losing is likely a product of severe voter apathy.

Cast your vote.

