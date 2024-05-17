Best of Boston Calling, the finals

Bracket: Axios Visuals

It all comes down to this: Young The Giant versus The Killers.

The latest: Megan Thee Stallion and Leon Bridges were knocked out in Round 3, leaving only a California rock band beloved by indie rock fans and a slightly older Nevada rock band, beloved by "indie" fans.

You know the drill: Vote for the best Boston Calling artist using the link below.

Voting is open until 3pm today.

Steph's thought bubble: This last round had just 96 votes, just over half as many as we did for Round 1. Megan losing is likely a product of severe voter apathy.

Cast your vote.