Best of Boston Calling, the finals

It all comes down to this: Young The Giant versus The Killers.
The latest: Megan Thee Stallion and Leon Bridges were knocked out in Round 3, leaving only a California rock band beloved by indie rock fans and a slightly older Nevada rock band, beloved by "indie" fans.
You know the drill: Vote for the best Boston Calling artist using the link below.
Voting is open until 3pm today.
Steph's thought bubble: This last round had just 96 votes, just over half as many as we did for Round 1. Megan losing is likely a product of severe voter apathy.