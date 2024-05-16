🔙 BTMU: Celtics advance over Cleveland

The Celtics are headed to the NBA Eastern conference finals after putting away the Cavaliers last night. (ESPN)

Another town has voted against altering zoning rules to allow for more housing construction. (WCVB)

Winthrop residents had voiced concern about overcrowding and will now lose out on state housing funds.

If you smell something rank in Swampscott, it's not just the breeze coming in from Lynn — it's a 40-foot humpback whale carcass rotting on Phillip's Beach. (MassLive)

The dead whale had already been removed from a Marblehead beach and washed back up a few miles away.

Tom Brady says he didn't like how his recent all-star roast, and the numerous jokes about his broken marriage, affected his children. (Boston25)