🔙 Back That Mass Up: Celts solidify win

🏀 The Celtics now have a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs after winning last night's game, 109-102. (NBC Boston)

🚊 The union representing cleaners and car inspectors who work for the Commuter Rail reached a tentative agreement on a contract with rail operator Keolis, which the union says will avert a strike. (GBH News)

Under the five-year contract, Keolis will raise wages by 4-5% annually, add paid sick days, make Juneteenth a paid holiday and offer a $2,000 signing bonus.

A federal grand jury indicted Philip Gagnon of Boston on charges that he pointed a laser at a Coast Guard helicopter last September. (WHDH)

🏗 A Fenway nonprofit filed plans for a six-story apartment building with 24 units for people making between 30%-60% of the Boston area's median income. (UHub)