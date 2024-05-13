🔙 Back That Mass Up: Celtics win, Bruins struggle

19 mins ago - News

🏀 The Celtics moved into a 2-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs, winning Saturday's game 106-93. (CBS)

🏒 Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have taken a 3-1 series lead against the Bruins in the NHL playoffs after back-to-back wins this weekend. (ESPN)

The Weymouth man who received the world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant two months ago died. (NBC Boston)

  • Massachusetts General Hospital said in a statement it had "no indication" that Richard Slayman's death was the result of his recent transplant.

📉 Ginkgo Bioworks plans to lay off some workers after reporting low revenue numbers in the first quarter. (BBJ)

  • CEO Jason Kelly said he doesn't have "exact numbers" for layoffs yet, but the company plans to reduce its overall labor expenses by 25%.
