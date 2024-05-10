📆 Weekender
Friday
MFA Late Nights is back, showing museum-goers what the galleries are like after dark.
- There will be dancing, DJs, drinks and Boston Dynamics robot dogs with paintbrushes.
WBUR's City Space hosts an edition of the Sound On concert series dedicated to the upcoming Boston Calling festival.
- South Shore country outfit Ward Hayden & The Outliers, singer ToriTori and Kieran Rhodes are all set to perform.
Saturday
Time Out Market hosts a Mother's Day brunch, where you can buy flowers, charms and other gifts for your mom while having brunch and mimosas, 11am-1pm.
Porchfest returns to Somerville with local rock, jazz, blues, electronic and other acts.
- Here's the map. Rain date's Sunday.
Sunday
It's Duckling Day, where Boston celebrates the Robert McCloskey classic, "Make Way for Ducklings" on Boston Common, 10am-12pm.
- Stop by for lawn games, live music and the parade heading to the ducklings sculpture in the public garden.
- Price: $35 before noon Friday; $40 on Sunday.
See the full list of things to do
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more