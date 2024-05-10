📆 Weekender

Friday

MFA Late Nights is back, showing museum-goers what the galleries are like after dark.

There will be dancing, DJs, drinks and Boston Dynamics robot dogs with paintbrushes.

WBUR's City Space hosts an edition of the Sound On concert series dedicated to the upcoming Boston Calling festival.

South Shore country outfit Ward Hayden & The Outliers, singer ToriTori and Kieran Rhodes are all set to perform.

Saturday

Time Out Market hosts a Mother's Day brunch, where you can buy flowers, charms and other gifts for your mom while having brunch and mimosas, 11am-1pm.

Porchfest returns to Somerville with local rock, jazz, blues, electronic and other acts.

Here's the map

Sunday

It's Duckling Day, where Boston celebrates the Robert McCloskey classic, "Make Way for Ducklings" on Boston Common, 10am-12pm.

Stop by for lawn games, live music and the parade heading to the ducklings sculpture in the public garden.

Price: $35 before noon Friday; $40 on Sunday.

See the full list of things to do