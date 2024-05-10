🛤️ Tracking the T

It's been a miserable time to be a Red Line rider this week as shuttle buses between Park Street and JFK/UMass, as well as the entire Ashmont branch, are somehow slower than the actual subway trains.

Regular service resumes today.

Grade: D, because shuttles are hell.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Blue Line riders can rejoice, though: nearly all the speed restrictions on the line have been eliminated, according to the T.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Alerts: The other side of the Red Line from Broadway to North Quincy will be shut down this weekend and replaced by shuttle buses.