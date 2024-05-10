🔙 BTMU: Celts lose

The Cavaliers beat the Celtics last night and tied up the playoff series with one win each. (ESPN)

Casino operator Wynn put plans for a $400 million expansion to the Encore Boston Harbor casino on hold because of a dispute over how much to pay the town of Everett. (Globe)

Boston's Professional Women's Hockey League team still doesn't have a name, but they're headed to the playoffs. (GBH News)

The 1957 mortgage note for JFK's Hyannisport "summer White House" is up for auction. (CC Times)

It's an IOU between the then-U.S. Senator and his wealthy father to pay back $50,000 for 111 Irving Ave.

A man allegedly threatened to stab a woman with a syringe full of blood outside South Station. (Herald)

Cambridge-based Metaphore Biotechnologies has made an up to $600 million deal with Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, to research more obesity drugs. (BBJ)