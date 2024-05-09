🔙 BTMU: Steward gets out of Mass.

Steward Health Care plans to sell its Massachusetts hospitals before July, company representatives said at a federal bankruptcy hearing Tuesday. (WCVB)

Mayor Michelle Wu used campaign funds, not city tax dollars, to pay for a holiday party exclusively for elected officials of color last year. (Herald)

The party caused a stir among some white electeds when they were mistakenly invited then disinvited.

Marblehead voters rejected new zoning rules that allow more multifamily housing construction which would put the town in line with state law. (Globe)

The town joins a growing number of municipalities that face losing state funding for noncompliance with the law.

The Bruins got destroyed by the Panthers in Game 2 of their playoff series. (ESPN)