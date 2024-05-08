🤳🏾 Screen Time with Melisa Valdez

Melisa Valdez is the face behind the mic on the Celtics' basketball court.

You might see her this week as the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The intrigue: Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has drawn visitors from all over to Celtics games, including one girl from Uruguay.

"What makes this job the most rewarding is being to impact little girls from all over the world," Valdez said.

Axios Boston spoke with her about her tech habits.

📱 Apple or Android: Apple girl all the way.

👇🏽 First tap of the day: My messages — texts from family, emails, Instagram.

📧 Inbox Zero? Yes. I don't like seeing unread messages.

📰 Go-to news source: Local TV news (e.g. NBC10, WHDH, Fox25).

🎧 Podcast of choice: I used to listen to "Girl, We Got This" by Laticia Rolle.

I like to listen to a lot of empowering podcasts… people that are trying to motivate.

Streaming service of choice: I've been a Spotify girl.

🎶 Current ear worm: I've been rocking with Victoria Monet (no one song).

