🤳🏾 Screen Time with Melisa Valdez

Photo illustration of a grid of smartphone screens, the center one showing an image of Melisa Valdez.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Red Bull

Melisa Valdez is the face behind the mic on the Celtics' basketball court.

  • You might see her this week as the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The intrigue: Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has drawn visitors from all over to Celtics games, including one girl from Uruguay.

  • "What makes this job the most rewarding is being to impact little girls from all over the world," Valdez said.

Axios Boston spoke with her about her tech habits.

📱 Apple or Android: Apple girl all the way.

👇🏽 First tap of the day: My messages — texts from family, emails, Instagram.

📧 Inbox Zero? Yes. I don't like seeing unread messages.

📰 Go-to news source: Local TV news (e.g. NBC10, WHDH, Fox25).

🎧 Podcast of choice: I used to listen to "Girl, We Got This" by Laticia Rolle.

  • I like to listen to a lot of empowering podcasts… people that are trying to motivate.

Streaming service of choice: I've been a Spotify girl.

🎶 Current ear worm: I've been rocking with Victoria Monet (no one song).

