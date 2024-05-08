🤳🏾 Screen Time with Melisa Valdez

Melisa Valdez is the face behind the mic on the Celtics' basketball court.
- You might see her this week as the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The intrigue: Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has drawn visitors from all over to Celtics games, including one girl from Uruguay.
- "What makes this job the most rewarding is being to impact little girls from all over the world," Valdez said.
Axios Boston spoke with her about her tech habits.
📱 Apple or Android: Apple girl all the way.
👇🏽 First tap of the day: My messages — texts from family, emails, Instagram.
📧 Inbox Zero? Yes. I don't like seeing unread messages.
📰 Go-to news source: Local TV news (e.g. NBC10, WHDH, Fox25).
🎧 Podcast of choice: I used to listen to "Girl, We Got This" by Laticia Rolle.
- I like to listen to a lot of empowering podcasts… people that are trying to motivate.
Streaming service of choice: I've been a Spotify girl.
🎶 Current ear worm: I've been rocking with Victoria Monet (no one song).
