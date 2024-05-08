Pic du jour: Dunkin' on the Cavs
Jaylen Brown was on fire last night.
Catch up quick: Brown helped the Celtics cruise to victory in their first semifinals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-95.
- This is just one of several shots Brown made last night (he scored 32 points).
Another highlight: Payton Pritchard came through at the end of the third quarter, beating the buzzer and bringing the Celts to 92 points at the time.
What we're watching: If they can keep the momentum going for Game 2 tomorrow night.
