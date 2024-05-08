3 hours ago - News

Pic du jour: Dunkin' on the Cavs

headshot
headshot
Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, dunks the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 1 on May 7, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

And another one from Jaylen Brown. Photo: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown was on fire last night.

Catch up quick: Brown helped the Celtics cruise to victory in their first semifinals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-95.

  • This is just one of several shots Brown made last night (he scored 32 points).

Another highlight: Payton Pritchard came through at the end of the third quarter, beating the buzzer and bringing the Celts to 92 points at the time.

What we're watching: If they can keep the momentum going for Game 2 tomorrow night.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more