🔙 Back That Mass Up: Wu doubles down on Emerson

Mayor Michelle Wu yesterday defended having police clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at Emerson College, saying the city ordinance banning the tents can't be selectively applied and protesters "wanted to get arrested." (GBH News)

The Sumner Tunnel will close for one month this summer, instead of two months, for the second phase of the state's restoration project. (WHDH)

The closure runs from July 5 through Aug. 5, along with weekend closures in the fall.

Ambri, a Marlborough-based battery developer backed by Bill Gates, filed for bankruptcy this week. (Axios Pro)

Senate lawmakers unveiled a $57.9 billion state budget bill yesterday that would fund free community college for all students and free Regional Transit Authority rides. (NBC Boston)