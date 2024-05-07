7 hours ago - News

Quote du jour: Bledsoe's the real winner

Tom Brady sits and stares at fellow ex-Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe as Bledsoe speaks onstage and roasts Brady during "G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" for the "Netflix is a Joke Festival" at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Drew Bledsoe at "G.R.O.A.T - The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

"You have more rings than I do, but I've experienced a couple of things that you'll never experience: The feeling of being the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL…and a 28th wedding anniversary."
— Drew Bledsoe, former Patriots quarterback, at Tom Brady's roast

