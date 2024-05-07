Quote du jour: Bledsoe's the real winner
"You have more rings than I do, but I've experienced a couple of things that you'll never experience: The feeling of being the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL…and a 28th wedding anniversary."— Drew Bledsoe, former Patriots quarterback, at Tom Brady's roast
