🔙 Back That Mass Up: Parking-protected bike lanes

🚴🏽 The city plans to reconfigure three Back Bay streets — Boylston, Berkeley and Clarendon — to add new bus lanes and parking-protected bike lanes. (StreetsBlogMASS)

🌆 City planning officials revived a proposal requiring larger new buildings to have "net zero" carbon emissions from the moment they open. (BBJ)

🔫 Ada Korkhin, a 19-year-old Brookline High School graduate, is heading to the Paris Olympics to compete in sports pistol for Team USA. (Brookline)