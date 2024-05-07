🔙 Back That Mass Up: Parking-protected bike lanes

7 hours ago - News

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🚴🏽 The city plans to reconfigure three Back Bay streets — Boylston, Berkeley and Clarendon — to add new bus lanes and parking-protected bike lanes. (StreetsBlogMASS)

🌆 City planning officials revived a proposal requiring larger new buildings to have "net zero" carbon emissions from the moment they open. (BBJ)

🔫 Ada Korkhin, a 19-year-old Brookline High School graduate, is heading to the Paris Olympics to compete in sports pistol for Team USA. (Brookline)

