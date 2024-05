Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tuesday Take Lucille Bluth's advice and go see a Star War at the Alamo Drafthouse. They're showing Episode I: The Phantom Menace for its 25th anniversary.

Screenings run through Wednesday night.

Wednesday

Author David Krell discusses his new book "The Fenway Effect: A Cultural History of the Boston Red Sox" at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.