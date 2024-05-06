2 hours ago - News

🔙 BTMU: Graduation seasons starts up

headshot
headshot
Illustration of an MBTA-style subway map that reads BACK THAT MASS UP where the station names should be.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

One person was arrested at Northeastern University's commencement ceremony at Fenway Park yesterday. (NBC10)

A Dunkin' truck serving the two locations on Revere's Squire Road (one on each side, natch) snapped a utility pole Saturday. (WCVB)

Boston Dynamics' robot dogs, you know the ones, will paint at the Museum of Fine Arts on Friday. (Globe)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more