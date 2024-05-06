🔙 BTMU: Graduation seasons starts up

One person was arrested at Northeastern University's commencement ceremony at Fenway Park yesterday. (NBC10)

A graduating student in a keffiyeh left his seat and yelled at administrators.

A Dunkin' truck serving the two locations on Revere's Squire Road (one on each side, natch) snapped a utility pole Saturday. (WCVB)

Boston Dynamics' robot dogs, you know the ones, will paint at the Museum of Fine Arts on Friday. (Globe)