🔙 BTMU: Graduation seasons starts up

One person was arrested at Northeastern University's commencement ceremony at Fenway Park yesterday. (NBC10)
A Dunkin' truck serving the two locations on Revere's Squire Road (one on each side, natch) snapped a utility pole Saturday. (WCVB)
Boston Dynamics' robot dogs, you know the ones, will paint at the Museum of Fine Arts on Friday. (Globe)
