🏒Bruins stay alive, Celts face Cavs

Cleveland's Darius Garland took on the Celtics' Derrick White when the teams met in March. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images.

The Celtics are set to start the second round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at home.

  • The Cavs beat the Orlando Magic to get into the second round.

Also over the weekend, the Bruins pulled off a game 7 overtime win against the Maple Leafs Saturday night to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive for another playoff series.

  • David Pastrnak scored the winning goal.
  • The win means the Bs won't repeat last year's flop of elimination in the first round.

The Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second round tonight at 8pm.

