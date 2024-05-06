🏒Bruins stay alive, Celts face Cavs

The Celtics are set to start the second round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at home.

The Cavs beat the Orlando Magic to get into the second round.

Also over the weekend, the Bruins pulled off a game 7 overtime win against the Maple Leafs Saturday night to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive for another playoff series.

David Pastrnak scored the winning goal.

The win means the Bs won't repeat last year's flop of elimination in the first round.

The Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second round tonight at 8pm.