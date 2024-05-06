🏒Bruins stay alive, Celts face Cavs
The Celtics are set to start the second round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at home.
- The Cavs beat the Orlando Magic to get into the second round.
Also over the weekend, the Bruins pulled off a game 7 overtime win against the Maple Leafs Saturday night to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive for another playoff series.
- David Pastrnak scored the winning goal.
- The win means the Bs won't repeat last year's flop of elimination in the first round.
The Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second round tonight at 8pm.
