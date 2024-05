🗓️ Weekender

Friday

It's prom night at the ICA — the young at heart (and over 21, please) will gather for the museum's First Fridays event for a retro-glam good time.

You might even get crowned "prom regent."

ğŸŽ¶ High Street Place's Boston Calling Night gives you a taste of the jams you'll hear at the festival this year, 6pm-11pm.

It starts with live sets of artists Bad Rabbits and ToriTori! followed by a DJ spinning tracks from this year's lineup.

📷 Mass Audubon throws a "pigeon party" — an afternoon walk at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan discussing the humble pigeon, 10:30am-12pm.

Celebrate "Star Wars'" 47th birthday with a May the Fourth brunch at the Summer Shack in Cambridge, 11:30am-3pm.

ğŸŽžï¸ The Boston Independent Film Festival runs through Wednesday, so you still have chances to see films like "Rojek," "The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin," "Gasoline Rainbow" and more.

ğŸŽ¶ The Viva Selena! tribute show is back at Club Cafe for its third year, featuring a Latine drag cast, 8pm-9:30pm.

Price: $20.

