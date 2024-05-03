🗓️ Weekender

Friday

It's prom night at the ICA — the young at heart (and over 21, please) will gather for the museum's First Fridays event for a retro-glam good time.

You might even get crowned "prom regent."

🎶 High Street Place's Boston Calling Night gives you a taste of the jams you'll hear at the festival this year, 6pm-11pm.

It starts with live sets of artists Bad Rabbits and ToriTori! followed by a DJ spinning tracks from this year's lineup.

Saturday

📷 Mass Audubon throws a "pigeon party" — an afternoon walk at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan discussing the humble pigeon, 10:30am-12pm.

Celebrate "Star Wars'" 47th birthday with a May the Fourth brunch at the Summer Shack in Cambridge, 11:30am-3pm.

Deehan, of course, only celebrates a few weeks later on Orthodox Star Wars Day

🎞️ The Boston Independent Film Festival runs through Wednesday, so you still have chances to see films like "Rojek," "The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin," "Gasoline Rainbow" and more.

🎶 The Viva Selena! tribute show is back at Club Cafe for its third year, featuring a Latine drag cast, 8pm-9:30pm.

Price: $20.

