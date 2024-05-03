Things to do, weekend of May 3

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday It's prom night at the ICA — the young at heart (and over 21, please) will gather for the museum's First Fridays event for a retro-glam good time.

You might even get crowned "prom regent."

🎶 High Street Place's Boston Calling Night gives you a taste of the jams you'll hear at the festival this year, 6pm-11pm.

It starts with live sets of artists Bad Rabbits and ToriTori! followed by a DJ spinning tracks from this year's lineup.

Tickets are free, but limited.

🧘🏽 For something lowkey, try Friday Night Yoga at the Museum of Modern Renaissance in Somerville, 7pm-8:30pm.

Price: $35.

Saturday

🕊️ Mass Audubon throws a "pigeon party" — an afternoon walk at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan discussing the humble pigeon, 10:30am-12pm.

Celebrate "Star Wars'" 47th birthday with a May the Fourth brunch at the Summer Shack in Cambridge, 11:30am-3pm.

Deehan, of course, only celebrates a few weeks later on Orthodox Star Wars Day.

🎞️ The Boston Independent Film Festival runs through Wednesday, so you still have chances to see films like "Rojek," "The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin," "Gasoline Rainbow" and more.

🎶 The Viva Selena! tribute show is back at Club Cafe for its third year, featuring a Latine drag cast, 8pm-9:30pm.