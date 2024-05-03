BTMU: Read witness on the morning after

A Canton firefighter testified at trial that he heard Karen Read say she hit her boyfriend the morning after he was killed. (MassLive)

"I hit him, I hit him. Oh my God, I hit him," Read said, according to Lt. Anthony Flematti, though he didn't tell investigators at the time.

The Red Line's partial shutdown that started yesterday was going just fine until a train broke down on the operating portion of the line and messed up nearly everyone's commute. (WCVB)

The Patriots are over Bill Belichick's "do your job" slogan and moving on to a new three-word wonder: "Process... Progress... Payoff." (NBC Sports)

Novartis is buying a Watertown-based cancer treatment startup for $1 billion. (BBJ)