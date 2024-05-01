Charted: Our workers with disabilities
Under half of Massachusetts workers with a disability are employed, according to a new data dashboard released by the Healey administration.
Zoom in: 42.6% of workers with a disability are employed, and the rate among workers with ambulatory disabilities is a fraction of that.
- For people without a disability, the employment rate is nearly twice as high at 81.5%.
