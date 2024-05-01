14 mins ago - News

Charted: Our workers with disabilities

Employment rate for Massachusetts residents by disability status, 2022
Data: Massachusetts Department Economic Research, U.S. Census; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Under half of Massachusetts workers with a disability are employed, according to a new data dashboard released by the Healey administration.

Zoom in: 42.6% of workers with a disability are employed, and the rate among workers with ambulatory disabilities is a fraction of that.

  • For people without a disability, the employment rate is nearly twice as high at 81.5%.
