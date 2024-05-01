🔙 Back That Mass Up: First playoff round drags on

🏒 The Bruins lost to the Maple Leafs in overtime yesterday, extending the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (NBC Boston)

Boston leads Toronto 3-2.

The state plans to open a new emergency shelter in Lexington to house migrant families and others. (NBC Boston)

Jacquelyn Starer, an Ashland doctor, pleaded guilty to attacking two officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol. (Globe)

She is set to be sentenced Sept. 5, officials said.

Massachusetts health officials are closing two housing programs serving people who once lived in the "Mass. & Cass" encampments, citing dried-up federal pandemic funding. (WBUR)

Hospital workers will help the people getting services at Shattuck Hospital and EnVision Hotel find housing assistance.

🍕 Italian eatery Posto, Latin American and Caribbean restaurant Toca Chida and local chain Amelia's Tacqueria will open at Assembly Row later this year. (BBJ)