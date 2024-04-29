🍕 The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

Steph here. If you know where to look, Boston has a handful of underrated, no-frills pizzerias that get it right.
- Today, we look at Ernesto's Pizza, Alfredo's Italian Kitchen and Caesar's Pizza & Subs.
Ernesto's Pizza
Ernesto's is the closest you can get to a perfect slice in the North End, but it ain't cheap.
What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.
- What I got: A double helping with lightly seasoned sauce, cheese and large pepperoni slices.
Price: $6.31 for the massive slice.
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen
Alfredo's in East Cambridge should be the baseline for pizza aficionados.
- Their slices are pretty decent, which makes them stellar by Boston standards.
What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.
- What I got: Just that. No less, no more.
- Alfredo's has some competition with Gufo across the street (their pizza's thicker and bougie). But it seems to have maintained a steady stream of regulars.
Price: $3.30 for pepperoni.
Caesar's Pizza & Subs
In a Boston-area pizza contest, I would be torn between Armando's in Cambridge and Caesar's Pizza & Subs in neighboring Somerville.
- Caesar's has the added bonus of being stationed across the street from the Market Basket, so you can treat yourself as you run errands.
What I ordered: A pepperoni slice and a Sicilian.
- What I got: A well-seasoned and crispy New York-style slice, albeit a little greasy.
- The sauce's flavor came through better on the Sicilian, which had a crispy, but airy crust.
Price: $4.15 for a pepperoni slice.
