🍕 The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

Steph here. If you know where to look, Boston has a handful of underrated, no-frills pizzerias that get it right.

Today, we look at Ernesto's Pizza, Alfredo's Italian Kitchen and Caesar's Pizza & Subs.

Ernesto's Pizza

Ernesto's is the closest you can get to a perfect slice in the North End, but it ain't cheap.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.

What I got: A double helping with lightly seasoned sauce, cheese and large pepperoni slices.

Price: $6.31 for the massive slice.

Pepperoni from Alfredo's. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen

Alfredo's in East Cambridge should be the baseline for pizza aficionados.

Their slices are pretty decent, which makes them stellar by Boston standards.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.

What I got: Just that. No less, no more.

Just that. No less, no more. Alfredo's has some competition with Gufo across the street (their pizza's thicker and bougie). But it seems to have maintained a steady stream of regulars.

Price: $3.30 for pepperoni.

Caesar's pepperoni and Sicilian slices. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Caesar's Pizza & Subs

In a Boston-area pizza contest, I would be torn between Armando's in Cambridge and Caesar's Pizza & Subs in neighboring Somerville.

Caesar's has the added bonus of being stationed across the street from the Market Basket, so you can treat yourself as you run errands.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice and a Sicilian.

What I got: A well-seasoned and crispy New York-style slice, albeit a little greasy.

A well-seasoned and crispy New York-style slice, albeit a little greasy. The sauce's flavor came through better on the Sicilian, which had a crispy, but airy crust.

Price: $4.15 for a pepperoni slice.

Keep reading: Check out the full guide