🍕 The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

One massive pepperoni slice cut into two slices sits on a table at Ernesto's Pizza in Boston's North End. It was delicious.

According to Ernesto's this is one slice. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Steph here. If you know where to look, Boston has a handful of underrated, no-frills pizzerias that get it right.

  • Today, we look at Ernesto's Pizza, Alfredo's Italian Kitchen and Caesar's Pizza & Subs.

Ernesto's Pizza

Ernesto's is the closest you can get to a perfect slice in the North End, but it ain't cheap.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.

  • What I got: A double helping with lightly seasoned sauce, cheese and large pepperoni slices.

Price: $6.31 for the massive slice.

A slice of pizza on a paper plate from Alfredo's Italian Kitchen in East Cambridge.
Pepperoni from Alfredo's. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen

Alfredo's in East Cambridge should be the baseline for pizza aficionados.

  • Their slices are pretty decent, which makes them stellar by Boston standards.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice.

  • What I got: Just that. No less, no more.
  • Alfredo's has some competition with Gufo across the street (their pizza's thicker and bougie). But it seems to have maintained a steady stream of regulars.

Price: $3.30 for pepperoni.

A slice of New York-style pepperoni and a Sicilian cheese slice on a paper plate from Caesar's Pizza & Subs in Somerville.
Caesar's pepperoni and Sicilian slices. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Caesar's Pizza & Subs

In a Boston-area pizza contest, I would be torn between Armando's in Cambridge and Caesar's Pizza & Subs in neighboring Somerville.

  • Caesar's has the added bonus of being stationed across the street from the Market Basket, so you can treat yourself as you run errands.

What I ordered: A pepperoni slice and a Sicilian.

  • What I got: A well-seasoned and crispy New York-style slice, albeit a little greasy.
  • The sauce's flavor came through better on the Sicilian, which had a crispy, but airy crust.

Price: $4.15 for a pepperoni slice.

