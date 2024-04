The Celtics won Game 3 against the Heat to take their playoffs series lead Saturday.

Game 4 is tonight at 7:30pm.

The Bruins now lead their own series against the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 after Saturday's 3-1 win.

Captain Brad Marchand became the B's team's all-time goal leader in the postseason

Game 5 is tomorrow at 7pm.

The Red Sox beat the Cubs yesterday.