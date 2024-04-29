3 hours ago - News

Things to do around Boston, week of April 29

Monday

👀 A group of transit activists have a simple goal for their Monday afternoon rally at Park Street Station: convince the MBTA to glue googly eyes to the front of trains to give them a little personality, 12pm.

Tuesday

📚 East End Books in the Seaport hosts a discussion with Melissa Giberson, author of "Late Bloomer," and Amy Ferris, author of "Mighty Gorgeous," 6pm-7pm.

  • Includes a guest appearance by pop and jazz singer Suede.

Wednesday

📖 Author Brad Balukjian presents his new book "The Six Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Wrestlemania," a nonfiction work about the author exploring the world of professional wrestling by tracking down the friends and foes of wrestler the Iron Sheik.

🎞 The Boston Independent Film Festival opens for eight days of exploratory cinema at the Brattle, Davis Square Theater, Coolidge Corner Theater and other cinemas.

Thursday

🖼 The Fenway Cultural District holds its first art crawl, "JoyWalk," 12pm-8pm.

  • The crawl offers drinks, snacks and free admission to nine spots, including the Gardner Museum, the MFA and Trustman Art Gallery.

🎭 The Fresh Ink Theater presents a pay-what-you-can performance of "Orpheus in the Overworld," which opened last week at the BCA Plaza Theaters and runs through May 5.

