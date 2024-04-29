🔙 Back That Mass Up: Messichusetts

⚽️ Lionel Messi scored two goals Saturday, helping Inter Miami crush New England, 4-1. (USA Today)

The Messi game drew record crowds for the Revs at Gillette Stadium.

Tufts University and MIT officials called on students to end the pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses in separate statements this weekend. (Globe)

MassDevelopment president and CEO Dan Rivera stepped down from his position Friday, halfway through his contract with the quasi-public agency. (SHNS)