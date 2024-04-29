3 hours ago - News

🔙 Back That Mass Up: Messichusetts

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a seagull wearing sunglasses looking over its shoulder.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

⚽️ Lionel Messi scored two goals Saturday, helping Inter Miami crush New England, 4-1. (USA Today)

  • The Messi game drew record crowds for the Revs at Gillette Stadium.

Tufts University and MIT officials called on students to end the pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses in separate statements this weekend. (Globe)

MassDevelopment president and CEO Dan Rivera stepped down from his position Friday, halfway through his contract with the quasi-public agency. (SHNS)

  • He left to pursue another opportunity, a Healey administration spokesperson said.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more