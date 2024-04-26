🚉 Tracking the T
The MBTA subway lines had a mixed week.
The Red and Orange lines met the baseline for expected service in the era of slow zones and ongoing repairs.
- The Blue Line saw a spike in speed restrictions last week that carried over into delays this week, according to data analyzed by Transit Matters.
Grade: C
🚨 Alerts: Get ready for a Red Line nightmare starting Wednesday, when trains will shut down and be replaced by buses between Park Street and JFK/UMass through May 9.
- Service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont will also be closed at 8:30pm each night Wednesday through May 9.
- The Orange Line gets shut down between Forest Hills and Ruggles this weekend.
- And the Blue Line is still shut down between Airport and Wonderland until Monday.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more