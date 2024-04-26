🚉 Tracking the T

Apr 26, 2024 - Transit

The MBTA subway lines had a mixed week.

The Red and Orange lines met the baseline for expected service in the era of slow zones and ongoing repairs.

  • The Blue Line saw a spike in speed restrictions last week that carried over into delays this week, according to data analyzed by Transit Matters.

Grade: C

🚨 Alerts: Get ready for a Red Line nightmare starting Wednesday, when trains will shut down and be replaced by buses between Park Street and JFK/UMass through May 9.

  • Service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont will also be closed at 8:30pm each night Wednesday through May 9.
  • The Orange Line gets shut down between Forest Hills and Ruggles this weekend.
  • And the Blue Line is still shut down between Airport and Wonderland until Monday.
