🚉 Tracking the T

The MBTA subway lines had a mixed week.

The Red and Orange lines met the baseline for expected service in the era of slow zones and ongoing repairs.

The Blue Line saw a spike in speed restrictions last week that carried over into delays this week, according to data analyzed by Transit Matters.

Grade: C

Graphic: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 Alerts: Get ready for a Red Line nightmare starting Wednesday, when trains will shut down and be replaced by buses between Park Street and JFK/UMass through May 9.