BTMU: Shots fired on I-93
A road rage incident led to a gunshot hitting a truck on I-93 near Braintree Wednesday. (WCVB)
Most Massachusetts voters blame the president and Congress for the immigration crisis, not Gov. Maura Healey or the migrants themselves, according to a new Suffolk University poll. (Globe)
