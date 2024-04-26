Apr 26, 2024 - News

BTMU: Shots fired on I-93

A road rage incident led to a gunshot hitting a truck on I-93 near Braintree Wednesday. (WCVB)

Most Massachusetts voters blame the president and Congress for the immigration crisis, not Gov. Maura Healey or the migrants themselves, according to a new Suffolk University poll. (Globe)

