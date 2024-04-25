🐾 Pawston
Say hello to Caroline, reader Maryanne Keeney's white English Cream dog.
- Maryanne tells us Caroline is "ferocious when it comes to cookies," so look out.
Send us your pet pics, wild animal sightings, weird bird nests or anything else animal-related.
- You might get a shoutout!
