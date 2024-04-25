BTMU: Bruins win, Celts lose

🏒 The Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs , meaning they'll head back to Boston for Game 3 of their playoffs series. (NBC10)

The Bs lead the series 2-1.

🏀 But the Celtics lost in a stunner to the Miami Heat to tie their NBA playoffs series 1-1. (CBS Sports)

Miami hit 23 3-pointers, a franchise record.

A Republican Quincy City Councilor wants to challenge Sen. Elizabeth Warren this year. (CWB)

Ian Cain says he'd be an independent voice in the Senate, but won't say who he'd support for control of the chamber.

WBUR laid off seven employees and another 24 are taking buyouts as the local NPR affiliate tries to cut costs. (Globe)

Rescuers saved 10 of 11 dolphins that were stranded in creeks in Wellfleet. (NBC10)