🍸 1 cocktail to go: The Déjà Brew

A coffee cocktail

It's got a hat! Mike Deehan/Axios

👋 Deehan here! The Déjà Brew at Roxanne's downtown may seem like an oddly familiar espresso martini, but the addition of mezcal and chile liqueur sets it apart from the bunch.

Price: $14

Seven-word review: Spicy coffee will give you two buzzes.

