Back That Mass Up: BORG party gone wrong

A man fell out of a second-story window during a massive party in Allston on Marathon Monday. (CBS Boston)

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The partiers left cans of Four Loko and BORGs ("blackout rage gallons") scattered around nearby lawns.

🦞 Bad news for New Englanders: Higher consumption of seafood is linked to a higher risk of PFAS exposure, a new Dartmouth study suggests. (WBUR)

Megan Romano, the author, says the findings make a case for setting PFAS limits on seafood, not for avoiding seafood altogether.

Deepfakes, voice cloning and falsely advertising the quality of an AI system are now considered unfair or deceptive under the state's consumer protections. (Globe)