🔙 Back That Mass. Up: Marathon lawsuit

A group of predominantly Black runners and spectators who say police unfairly targeted them during the Boston Marathon last year are suing the Boston Athletic Association, the city of Newton and Newton police. (CBS Boston)

The lawsuit alleges white spectators didn't get in trouble obstructing the course with balloons or other actions, while the runners' group did.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael says he contests the lawsuit's substance and stands by his officers who responded last year.

⚾️ The Red Sox won its series against the Los Angeles Angels after yesterday's 5-4 victory. (MLB.com)

The win comes after being bludgeoned by the Baltimore Orioles in their home opener.

City planning officials last week approved KS Partners' proposal to convert an office building downtown into 95 residential units. (BBJ)

Denise Lodge, the wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to moving stolen human body parts across state lines, according to court records. (AP)