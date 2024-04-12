🌞 Weekender

Here are a few things to do the weekend before the big race:

Friday

Right next door to the Boston Marathon's finish line on Boylston Street, the Boston Public Library is having an open house for a special exhibit on the 127-year-old race.

From 10am to 4pm, old photos, maps and other race material will be on hand with staff guiding visitors.

The New England Real Ale Exhibition comes to the South Boston Lithuanian Club Friday and Saturday, bringing over 100 casks of real ales, lagers and ciders from the U.S. and Europe – and none of those wussy imitations with added carbonation.

Saturday

It's officially spring: the Public Garden Swan Boats reopen for the season at 10am.

Sunday

If you're up late Patriots Day Eve, head to Lexington for the 11:30pm reenactment of Paul Revere and William Dawes' famous rides to warn the Minutemen leaders of the British troop movement.

Monday

Here's some of what's happening in Lexington Monday morning to commemorate the 249th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War: