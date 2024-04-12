19 mins ago - News
🛤️ Tracking the T
The Red Line and Orange Lines had a bad day Monday, delivering only about 70% of scheduled trains, while the Blue Line ran about 77% of its expected trips, according to data analyzed by Transit Matters.
- Monday dragged down the overall weekly performance across the system.
- The Red Line is consistently providing around 50-60% of the service it was in 2019, while the Orange Line is doing a bit better.
Alerts: Copley Station will be closed for the marathon Monday.
- Stations along the course — South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary's Street — will be closed 10am to 6pm.
- The Blue Line will shut down and be replaced by buses between Maverick and Wonderland Wednesday through Friday.
