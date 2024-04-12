🛤️ Tracking the T

The Red Line and Orange Lines had a bad day Monday, delivering only about 70% of scheduled trains, while the Blue Line ran about 77% of its expected trips, according to data analyzed by Transit Matters.

Monday dragged down the overall weekly performance across the system.

The Red Line is consistently providing around 50-60% of the service it was in 2019, while the Orange Line is doing a bit better.

Alerts: Copley Station will be closed for the marathon Monday.