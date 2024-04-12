18 mins ago - News

BTMU: A sunny marathon Monday ahead

The weather forecast for Monday's marathon says it'll be a beautiful warm day for spectators, but a bit too hot for the ideal temps runners are after. (WBUR)

Only one city councilor — Ed Flynn from South Boston — voted against formally recognizing the end of Ramadan. (UHub)

The House's budget proposal will only commit $20 million to providing discount fares for low-income MBTA riders. (CWB)

  • That's $7-$10 million less than the T says the program will cost.

A Whitman boy got stuck in a chimney and had to be rescued by firefighters. (WHDH)

