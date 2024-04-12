18 mins ago - News
BTMU: A sunny marathon Monday ahead
The weather forecast for Monday's marathon says it'll be a beautiful warm day for spectators, but a bit too hot for the ideal temps runners are after. (WBUR)
Only one city councilor — Ed Flynn from South Boston — voted against formally recognizing the end of Ramadan. (UHub)
The House's budget proposal will only commit $20 million to providing discount fares for low-income MBTA riders. (CWB)
- That's $7-$10 million less than the T says the program will cost.
A Whitman boy got stuck in a chimney and had to be rescued by firefighters. (WHDH)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.