⛸️ BC, BU could clash in Frozen Four
Boston College is the number one men's college hockey team in the country and Boston University is number two.
- If BU beats Denver and BC beats Michigan in today's semi-finals round, the two Boston rivals will go head-to-head in Saturday's championship game.
Go deeper: Check out the NCAA's Frozen Four bracket
