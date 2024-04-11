2 hours ago - News

⛸️ BC, BU could clash in Frozen Four

A hockey goalie

Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler. Photo: Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Boston College is the number one men's college hockey team in the country and Boston University is number two.

  • If BU beats Denver and BC beats Michigan in today's semi-finals round, the two Boston rivals will go head-to-head in Saturday's championship game.

